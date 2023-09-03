Designer Purse Bingo on Sept. 10 in Goliad

Designer Purse Bingo will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Goliad Memorial Auditorium. Doors will open at 1 p.m. Bingo will begin at 2 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets and tables are available until Sept. 7. Individual tickets are $25. Tables for eight are $250.
Call or text JoAnn at 361-722-9258 or Elizabeth at 361-722-9326 for more information. Tickets at the door will be sold individually only at $30 each.
Appetizers, a light meal and refreshments will be served. The event will also include a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a table-decorating contest.
All proceeds will go to the Goliad High School Class of 2024 Project Graduation.