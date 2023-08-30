DA says he wants to leave 'toxic relationship with Cuero'

District Attorney Rob Lassman told Refugio County Judge Gigi Poynter and county commissioners that a “toxic relationship with Cuero” has forced him to recommend moving the 24th Judicial District office from the DeWitt County seat to Goliad.
During the Aug. 29 meeting of the commissioners court, Lassman said Goliad County commissioners had unanimously approved moving the office from the DeWitt County Courthouse to the Goliad County Courthouse.
DeWitt County commissioners originally reduced funding for the district attorney’s office by 66% in its proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The 24th Judicial District comprises DeWitt, Goliad, and Refugio counties. All three counties fund the office based on their populations.
On Aug. 28, DeWitt County commissioners and DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler held a public hearing to address public concerns with the office’s budget cuts.
According to a statement sent to the Refugio County Press from Lassman’s office, Fowler proposed before the court restoring the funding of the assistant district attorney position, which would have been eliminated due to the cuts.
“He steadfastly refused to fund the eliminated clerk position and investigator position,” the statement read. “The DeWitt County Judge cited personal interactions with the employees that currently hold those positions as the reason for their elimination.”
When contacted by the Refugio County Press, Fowler said he was surprised by the district attorney’s office move to Goliad.
“Mr. Lassman just popped into my office and handed me a copy of last night’s (Goliad County) commissioner’s court meeting minutes and a copy of the Proclamation moving all the judicial district operations to Goliad,” Fowler wrote in an email to the Refugio County Press sent at 2:09 p.m. on Aug. 29. “His only comments were, ‘Here you go’ and ‘Have a good day.’ ”
Lassman has indicated his intentions to sue DeWitt County.
Goliad County commissioners approved an expenditure from the DA office’s narcotics fund legal counsel to file a lawsuit against DeWitt County.
“We’re going to sue (DeWitt County) for Refugio and Goliad counties for the shenanigans involved with this budget. It won’t cost y’all a dime,” Lassman told the Refugio County commissioners.
“Other officials say he has verbalized his commitment to sue the county in front of them today, but he did not say anything to me about that possibility,” Fowler wrote in his email.
Fowler said the tri-county budget for the DA’s office approved by DeWitt County commissioners is $296,133.
“Goliad appropriated $78,483 for the DA,” Fowler wrote. “Refugio County Judge Poynter has suggested her budget has appropriated more funds, but I have not seen the Refugio County budget. Apportionment is based on population. Refugio and Goliad make up approximately 40-42 percent of the district population. DeWitt County taxpayers will fund the remaining balance of the budgeted amount.”
Fowler said presumed surplus funds contained in the Goliad and Refugio budgets with $175,000 of grant funds from Senate Bill 22 would meet Lassman’s requests for pay raises in his proposed budget presentation on July 7 made to Fowler and the DeWitt County auditor.
“In that July 7 meeting, he sought a total of $315,000 for the two ADA’s and he was told that amount would be a hard sell to the members of the DeWitt County Commissioners Court,” Fowler wrote.
Lassman’s term ends on Dec. 31, 2024. Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, husband of the Refugio County judge, has announced he will run to fill the district attorney vacancy.
“I’m taking myself out of Cuero to limit all the hostilities,” Lassman told the Refugio County commissioners.
