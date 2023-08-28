DA office moving to Goliad County

The Goliad County Commissioners Court unanimously approved moving the office of the 24th District Attorney from DeWitt County to Goliad County during its meeting on Aug. 28.
District Attorney Rob Lassman suggested the move to the commissioners in reaction to DeWitt County commissioners voting to slash the budget of the district attorney’s office 66% for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
The district is comprised of DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties.
