Cuero attorney announces candidacy for DA's office

Cuero attorney Brian Cromeens announced Tuesday his intention to run for the Republican nomination for the district attorney position in the 24th Judicial District.
The term of current District Attorney Rob Lassman expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Lassman’s replacement will be determined in the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.
The 24th Judicial District comprises DeWitt, Goliad and Refugio counties.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter announced last month that he will be running for the office. Poynter’s announcement came shortly after the DeWitt County commissioners approved a budget that would cut the DA’s office funding by 66%.
In response to DeWitt County’s budget cut, Lassman told Goliad and Refugio county commissioners that he plans to sue DeWitt County and use money from the district’s narcotics funds to finance the lawsuit.
“It is irresponsible to waste funds for law enforcement – money that could be used to buy bullet-proof vests and other equipment for our officers – on suing our own county,” Cromeens said in a news release announcing his candidacy.
