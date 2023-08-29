Crime Stoppers hosts school administrators

Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers held a reception at the Fellowship Hall of Beeville United Methodist Church for school administrators from Bee, Goliad, and Live Oak counties as a follow-up to its recent Safe School Project.
The title of the reception was “What We Do!” Each school superintendent or representative shared some of the recent purchases, activities or collaborations they have undertaken to assure the safety of their students and staff.
Those present were members of Costal Bend Crime Stoppers board of directors along with Dustin Meaux, director of safety for Goliad ISD; Steve Batchelor, Skidmore-Tynan’s safety administrator; Travis Fanning, Beeville ISD superintendent; Art Gamez, Beeville ISD chief; Roland Quesada, George West ISD superintendent; Les Dragon, Three Rivers ISD superintendent; and Coastal bend Crime Stoppers Safe School Coordinator Nathan Morin.
Morin gave an overview of the Safe School Program. CBCS President Fred Stark led the discussion and Mike Showalter led the invocation prayer.
The recent project Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers undertook as part of its Safe School Program was to purchase and distribute intermediate bleeding control kits at the ratio of one per four students in each of the school districts and private schools in Bee, Goliad, and Live Oak counties.
CBCS also purchased intermediate bleeding control training kits for each administrative office and one per campus.
The project was made possible because of the generous donors to CBCS fundraiser events over the past few years.
Information provided by Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers