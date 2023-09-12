County appoints Story as Precinct 1 Constable

Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett provided the tie-breaking vote for the appointment of Kevin Story to fill the vacant Precinct 1 constable position during Monday night's commissioners court meeting.
The agenda item originally called for commissioners to consider Story for appointment to the Precinct 1 constable position and the newly create fire marshal position. But after discussion, Bennett changed the agenda item to consider appointing Story for the constable position only.
Commissioners Kenneth Edwards (Pct. 1) and David Young (Pct. 2) voted against the appointment. Commissioners Kirby Brumby (Pct. 3) and Kevin Fagg (Pct. 4) voted for the appointment. Bennett's vote broke the 2-2 tie.
•cslavik@stexasnews.com•