Charles in charge

It was the perfect time for Charles Henke to make a career move.
Henke’s oldest child, 21-year-old Claire, had just graduated from college and was headed into the workforce. His oldest son, Brady, had recently graduated from high school, and his youngest son, Cy, was about to enter his freshman year of high school.
Another factor in accepting the position as principal at Goliad High School this past summer was the opportunity to move his wife, Katy, nearer to her hometown.
“She is from Victoria,” Henke said. “Her mother recently passed away. Her dad is still in Victoria, so it was a desire for me to get my wife closer to home.”
Henke, 50, immediately became interested in filling the vacant Goliad High School principal position when he learned to job was open.
“I had heard nothing but great things about Goliad,” Henke said. “My wife was always fond of Goliad. So I thought I’d throw my name in there and see what happens.”
Henke graduated from The University of Texas at Austin 1996. His first job was as a teacher and coach at a Bay City junior high school. In 1999, Henke accepted a teaching/coaching position at Weimar, where he worked 14 years while earning his administrative credentials with a master’s degree from Sam Houston State University.
Henke’s first administrative position was at Sealy, where he was a high school assistant principal for three years. He later accepted a position at Schulenburg to become the high school’s seventh principal in five years.
“We had some work to do there, and we did,” Henke said of his five years in Schulenburg. “We turned things around.”
Henke served as the junior high school principal at Weimar before accepting the position in Goliad, where he became the high school’s sixth principal in seven years.
“There are some similarities, and there are some differences, too,” Henke said of the jobs at Schulenburg and Gliad. “I have an amazing, veteran faculty here. When I was at Schulenburg, there was a lot of turnover. That is a big difference, because the teachers are the ones who are with the students every day. The biggest thing is focusing on consistency.”
Goliad ISD Superintendent Holly Lyon said Henke’s experience in rural school districts as a teacher, coach, and campus administrator made him a good fit.
“He is approachable and has a heart for students,” Lyon said of Henke. “I am confident GHS will excel under his leadership to ensure campus consistency and improved student outcomes.”
Henke said he plans on being in the district for the long haul.
“I keep telling Ms. Lyon that I’m not going anywhere,” Henke said. “I plan on being here for an extended period of time. We’re about to build a house in between here and Victoria. We’re not moving anywhere.”
