CBC offering HAZWOPER courses

Coastal Bend College’s Department of Continuing Education is introducing its comprehensive Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER) certification courses. These courses, available in eight-hour, 24-hour, and 40-hour formats, equip individuals with essential skills to navigate hazardous materials safely and effectively.
Coastal Bend College presents a range of HAZWOPER certification options, catering to various levels of involvement:
• Eight-hour course: Ideal for individuals exposed to hazardous materials during worksite activities and involved in waste cleanup, storage, and disposal. Topics covered include Introduction and Regulations, Site Characterization, and Hydrogen Sulfide Awareness.
• 24-hour course: This course comprehensively addresses the diverse hazards associated with hazardous materials. Participants learn safe handling procedures. Topics include Regulations, Introduction and History, Site Characterization, and Toxicology Awareness.
• 40-hour course: Designed for individuals actively handling hazardous materials, this course covers a wide array of topics in compliance with OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120(e) regulations. The curriculum encompasses Regulations, Introduction and History, Site Characterization, and Site Control.
These HAZWOPER courses empower individuals with knowledge and skills vital for safeguarding themselves and their surroundings. Topics ranging from regulations to toxicology awareness ensure participants are well-prepared for real-world scenarios involving hazardous materials.
Secure a spot in CBC’s HAZWOPER certification courses and embark on a journey toward workplace safety and professional growth. Visit https://coastalbend.workforcetraining.io/health-and-safety to learn more and enroll.
For more information, email ce@coastalbend.edu or call 361-354-2768.
Information from Coastal Bend College Marketing & Communications