Cause of deadly grain elevator collapse still being investigated

The cause of a July 4 grain elevator collapse in Bee County that killed one person and injured two others is still being investigated.
Sergio “Jason” Alberto Alvarez, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was recovered from under the debris. The incident occurred at a grain elevator located on State Highway 359 in Tynan, which is located in southern Bee County between Mathis and Skidmore.
Bert Mengers and Andres Martinez were injured in the collapse of the elevator and were transported to a Corpus Christi hospital.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is conducted the investigation into the cause of the collapse.
Read more on this story at STexasNews.com.
•CSlavik@STexNews.com•