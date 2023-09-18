A pie worth repeating

So, Bil came home from a lodge meeting not long ago just raving about a key lime pie that was one of the choices on the dessert table that evening, saying that the guys had scraped the pie plate clean. He was disappointed that he only got one small piece as it was so good.
Key lime pie has been our thing ever since we started dating, and we usually order it at every restaurant we go to just to taste the different interpretations of it. I used to make them from scratch but now realize that the frozen ones from H-E-B are just as good, and if you pile on a layer of real whipped cream and add a few lime slices you can call it your own.
But Bil brought the pie up several times over the next few days so I had to track down the person who made it and ask her for the recipe. I wasn’t surprised that it came from a Karnei family member, as that whole family can turn out some very delicious food. Jamie says this pie has already been requested in advance for their Thanksgiving meal.
So thank you so much, Jamie, for sharing. Bil will be so happy when I finally get around tomaking it for him, and he can then eat the whole pie himself and not share with the fellas.
Jamie Karnei’s Key lime pie
• 1 pre-made graham cracker pie crust
Filling:
• 2 cans sweetened condensed milk
• 1 cup strawberry Greek yogurt
• 1 Tbsp. lime zest
• 3/4 cup fresh lime juice
Whipping Cream Topping:
•1 cup cold heavy whipping cream
• 2 Tbsp. confectioner’s sugar
• 1 tsp. lime zest
• Thin lime slices for decoration
Using cold beaters and a cold metal mixing bowl, beat together the whipping cream and sugar until stiff peaks are formed, then add in the lime zest. Chill until needed.
Preheat oven to 350.
Whisk together the filling ingredients, adding the lime zest last, and then pour the mixed filling into the pie shell. Bake for 15 minutes.
Cool about 30 minutes to room temperature and then refrigerate the pie for at least 3 hours, but not overnight as the crust will get soggy. Top with the whipped cream and lime slices, if desired, when ready to serve.
