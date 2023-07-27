Goliad ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten

1 mat for nap time

1 blanket for nap time

2 boxes of tissue

1 bottle of hand sanitizer

2 baby wipes (boys)

2 Clorox wipes (girls)

1 package of small dry erase markers

1 package of Gold pencils w/erasers

2 packages of 8-count Crayons

1 package of manilla papers (boys)

1 package of construction paper (girls) 1 pkg of glue sticks

2 packages of markers

2 vinyl folders with brads

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (boys)

2 cans of Playdoh

1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (girls)

1 pair of scissors

2 sets of clothes (one for cold weather and one for warm weather). In a plastic bag or Ziploc bag, include a pair of underwear, a shirt, pair of pants or shorts, and socks. Label everything.

Kindergarten

2 packages of wooden pencils

2 packages of Crayola Classic color markers

2 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 pair of Fiskars children’s blunt scissors

4 containers of Play Dough

2 sets of headphones

2 plastic folders with brads (no paper folders please) labeled with student’s name

1 pencil box (no pouches) labeled with student’s name

4 boxes of Crayola Crayons (16 or 24 count)

1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)

2 boxes of Kleenex

1 primary writing journal that has boxes for pictures and lines for writing

1 package of heavy-duty sheet protector

1 change of clothes in a large Ziploc bag labeled with student’s name

First grade

4 packages of 10 #2 pencils

8 glue sticks

3 Crayola Crayons boxes (16 or 24 count)

1 child-size pair of scissors

1 package of Crayola washable markers

2 larger erasers

1 plastic pocket folder with brads

1 package of colored pencils

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)

1 half-inch heavy duty three-ring binder

1 composition notebook

1 canvas supply pouch with holes (no boxes)

1 package of thin Expo markers (black)

8 glue sticks

1 large Kleenex box

1 primary writing Journal (half blank on top and half lines on the bottom)

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (boys)

1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (girls)

Second grade

1 canvas pouch with three holes (no boxes)

2 packages of notebook paper (wide-ruled)

1 half-inch binder withclear pockets in front and back

1 package of large pink erasers

2 sets of headphones/earbuds

2 pair of pointed scissors

1 package of index cards with lines (3X5)

2 packages of black Expo markers

1 package of dividers for binders

10 glue sticks

1 ruler with centimeters and inches

1 box of colored pencils (map pencils)

2 boxes of Crayons (16 or 24 count)

1 large bottle of Germ-X (boys)

1 package of red ball-point pens (girls)

2 plastic poly folders with brads

1 package of highlighters

1 package of manila paper (girls)

1 package of markers

1 package of colored construction paper (boys)

3 boxes of Kleenex

8 boxes of Ticonderoga pre-sharpened pencils

3 composition notebooks

1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)

Third grade

1 one-inch binder with clear pockets front/back

1 package of washable markers

1 box of colored pencils (map pencils)

6 packages of #2 pencils

1 canvas supply pouch

1 package of highlighters

8 glue sticks

3 vinyl folders with brads/pockets

1 pair of pointed scissors

2 pencil-top erasers

3 large boxes of Kleenex

3 composition notebooks

2 large pink beveled erasers

2 packages of index cards (white/lined 3X5)

1 pair of ear buds/ headphones

Fourth grade

2 bottles of white Elmer’s glue

1 packages of color paper

2 boxes of colored pencils

3 boxes of tissues

6 packages of #2 pencils

4 composition books

2 packages of pencil-top erasers

1 pair of headphones or earbuds

1 pair of scissors

8 glue sticks

2 large pink erasers

2 boxes of 24-count colors

1 package of washable markers

1 package of fine-point Expo markers

1 package of medium-point Expo markers

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags

3 plastic folders with brads and pockets ( 1 red, 1 blue, 1 green)

1 canvas zipper pouch (no boxes)

Fifth grade

3 packages of #2 pencils

1 package of pencil-top erasers

1 box of 24-count Crayons

1 box of colored pencils

1 box of markers

1 pair earbuds or headphones

4 composition notebooks (200 pages, 9¾x7 ½

2 vinyl folders with pockets and brads

1 three-subject spiral with vinyl cover

1 pair of scissors

1 plastic pencil box or canvas zipper pouch

3 bottles of white Elmer’s glue

1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)

1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)

3 boxes of tissues

1 package of 100 index cards

1 container of disinfectant wipes

2 packages of wide- ruled notebook paper

Recommended for you

Tags