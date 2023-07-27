Goliad ISD school supplies list

Pre-kindergarten
1 mat for nap time
1 blanket for nap time
2 boxes of tissue
1 bottle of hand sanitizer
2 baby wipes (boys)
2 Clorox wipes (girls)
1 package of small dry erase markers
1 package of Gold pencils w/erasers
2 packages of 8-count Crayons
1 package of manilla papers (boys)
1 package of construction paper (girls) 1 pkg of glue sticks
2 packages of markers
2 vinyl folders with brads
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (boys)
2 cans of Playdoh
1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (girls)
1 pair of scissors
2 sets of clothes (one for cold weather and one for warm weather). In a plastic bag or Ziploc bag, include a pair of underwear, a shirt, pair of pants or shorts, and socks. Label everything.
Kindergarten
2 packages of wooden pencils
2 packages of Crayola Classic color markers
2 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 pair of Fiskars children’s blunt scissors
4 containers of Play Dough
2 sets of headphones
2 plastic folders with brads (no paper folders please) labeled with student’s name
1 pencil box (no pouches) labeled with student’s name
4 boxes of Crayola Crayons (16 or 24 count)
1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)
2 boxes of Kleenex
1 primary writing journal that has boxes for pictures and lines for writing
1 package of heavy-duty sheet protector
1 change of clothes in a large Ziploc bag labeled with student’s name
First grade
4 packages of 10 #2 pencils
8 glue sticks
3 Crayola Crayons boxes (16 or 24 count)
1 child-size pair of scissors
1 package of Crayola washable markers
2 larger erasers
1 plastic pocket folder with brads
1 package of colored pencils
1 pair of headphones (no earbuds)
1 half-inch heavy duty three-ring binder
1 composition notebook
1 canvas supply pouch with holes (no boxes)
1 package of thin Expo markers (black)
8 glue sticks
1 large Kleenex box
1 primary writing Journal (half blank on top and half lines on the bottom)
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (boys)
1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (girls)
Second grade
1 canvas pouch with three holes (no boxes)
2 packages of notebook paper (wide-ruled)
1 half-inch binder withclear pockets in front and back
1 package of large pink erasers
2 sets of headphones/earbuds
2 pair of pointed scissors
1 package of index cards with lines (3X5)
2 packages of black Expo markers
1 package of dividers for binders
10 glue sticks
1 ruler with centimeters and inches
1 box of colored pencils (map pencils)
2 boxes of Crayons (16 or 24 count)
1 large bottle of Germ-X (boys)
1 package of red ball-point pens (girls)
2 plastic poly folders with brads
1 package of highlighters
1 package of manila paper (girls)
1 package of markers
1 package of colored construction paper (boys)
3 boxes of Kleenex
8 boxes of Ticonderoga pre-sharpened pencils
3 composition notebooks
1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)
Third grade
1 one-inch binder with clear pockets front/back
1 package of washable markers
1 box of colored pencils (map pencils)
6 packages of #2 pencils
1 canvas supply pouch
1 package of highlighters
8 glue sticks
3 vinyl folders with brads/pockets
1 pair of pointed scissors
2 pencil-top erasers
3 large boxes of Kleenex
3 composition notebooks
2 large pink beveled erasers
2 packages of index cards (white/lined 3X5)
1 pair of ear buds/ headphones
Fourth grade
2 bottles of white Elmer’s glue
1 packages of color paper
2 boxes of colored pencils
3 boxes of tissues
6 packages of #2 pencils
4 composition books
2 packages of pencil-top erasers
1 pair of headphones or earbuds
1 pair of scissors
8 glue sticks
2 large pink erasers
2 boxes of 24-count colors
1 package of washable markers
1 package of fine-point Expo markers
1 package of medium-point Expo markers
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags
3 plastic folders with brads and pockets ( 1 red, 1 blue, 1 green)
1 canvas zipper pouch (no boxes)
Fifth grade
3 packages of #2 pencils
1 package of pencil-top erasers
1 box of 24-count Crayons
1 box of colored pencils
1 box of markers
1 pair earbuds or headphones
4 composition notebooks (200 pages, 9¾x7 ½
2 vinyl folders with pockets and brads
1 three-subject spiral with vinyl cover
1 pair of scissors
1 plastic pencil box or canvas zipper pouch
3 bottles of white Elmer’s glue
1 box of quart-sized Ziploc bags (girls)
1 box of gallon-sized Ziploc bags (boys)
3 boxes of tissues
1 package of 100 index cards
1 container of disinfectant wipes
2 packages of wide- ruled notebook paper