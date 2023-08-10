Critical Fire Conditions in Live Oak, McMullen Counties

CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS THE BRUSH COUNTRY AND

RIO GRANDE PLAINS THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning for Live Oak County.

Winds are off to a stronger start this morning than anticipated,

expect strong winds to continue through this evening especially

over the Brush Country.

The combination of strong south to southeasterly winds around 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, relative humidity as low as 20 percent and dry to critically dry fuels will be conducive for critical fire weather conditions across the Brush Country and Rio Grande Plains this afternoon and evening.

Recommended for you