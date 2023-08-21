Tropical storm warning issued for Texas Gulf Coast

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for most of South Texas.
Tropical cyclone 9 is expected to cross South Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall may produce areas of flash and urban flooding. Coastal flooding is possible along the South Texas coast tonight through Tuesday morning.
The warning includes Refugio, San Patricio, Bee, and Live Oak counties.
A tropical storm warning is issued when conditions, including winds of 39 to 73 mph, are expected within 36 hours or less.