South Texas tingles with anticipation as football season draws ever closer, and today, July 31st, Beeville's Trojans took the field for their first official practice. Though it's been a brutally hot summer, no amount of heat could stifle the energy of coaches and players alike, as they drilled relentlessly, working on fundamentals and form.
Their first game is on August 25th against Sinton's Pirates. Pick up next week's issue of the Bee-Picayune for photos of area teams hard at work, and look forward to our upcoming football tab.