The National Weather Service confirms that over 40 mph winds shrieked through Beeville yesterday, bringing a sudden summer storm that cast darkness upon sections of town and raised hell in the dry grasses beyond.
The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department reported that high winds caused several power and telephone poles to break on the northern end of town Sunday, particularly in front of Sutherlands and McDonald’s.
Social media buzzed with the extent of the damage, with the local Dairy Queen suffering a defacement to its sign. Furthermore, a lightning strike is suspected to have sparked a “sizable” grass fire south of Beeville, according to fire department social media statements.
Work has been ongoing through Monday morning to restore the power lines. BVFD said some 25 firefighters responded to the station for six different incidents during and after the storm, and thank-yous were issued to local police, the city’s public works, AEP and the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
NWS meteorologist Tawnya Evans said that the storm came to us from Central Texas.
“There was a little upper disturbance moving southward across our area, bringing some showers and thunderstorms with it, from up in Central Texas,” Evans said. “As far as if that’s normal, it’s not…not normal, usually storms during the summer are just your garden variety. This was a little stronger, but nothing out of the ordinary.”
Despite the 43-mph winds, this storm wasn’t actually classified as severe.
She said we should see some milder weather this week, with a possibility of Monday afternoon rains and then, beyond that, the weekend may see some stormy weather – but the sun and the heat will remain steadfast.