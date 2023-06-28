Outside of Normanna, on West King Lane, the street is marked with stark words, bright upon the asphalt:
Dead Horse.
Bee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones confirmed to the Bee-Picayune that three horse deaths had been confirmed. Video of a horse seemingly dying of thirst and images of the corpses have been provided to the newspaper.
"We had a horse pass away yesterday," Jones said. "The remaining animals have care provided to them there. We're just looking into it."
Jones confirmed there is an active investigation into the deaths and could result in charges related to animal cruelty.
This is an ongoing story.