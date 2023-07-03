Rally Credit Union has been serving Beeville for over 40 years, and has stood by the town through all manner of changes – from the closure of Chase Field through COVID-19, they’ve remained unchanging in their commitment to community values.
Recently, though, something has changed – their name. Formerly the NavyArmy Credit Union, the new name seeks to honor their past while making it clear the bank’s vision for the future.
“We worked really hard to pick a name that would honor our military past – like ‘rally the troops!’ – and also speak to what we do every day, which is to rally to our members and to our communities,” Dana Sisk, President and CEO of the credit union, said during a Bee Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting event last week. “We hope you’ll embrace the new name along with us.”
Serving 10,000 households in the Beeville area, Rally Credit Union is not exclusively available to military members, but is and has been open to anyone looking for a local credit union.
“We found that people assumed you had to be military to be a part of the credit union, and it was a challenge to grow,” Sisk said. “We felt like it was important to do that, not only to grow in new markets, but to continue to serve the markets we’re in today.