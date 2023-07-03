Rally Federal Credit Union formally known as Navy Army Federal Credit Union celebrated their new business name with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce on June 20. In celebration were left to right (first row): Ashley Smith, Brunch Saucedo, Lucia Amaral, Sara Delgado, Virginia Mora, Albert Reynolds, James Scotten, Dana Sisk, Monica Elliott, John Chapman, Josie Mendiola, Helen Ashley, Diana Eyhorn and Drue Jones. Second row (left ot right_ Second row Gabriel R Martinez, Jennifer Lara, Terri Young, Janet Martin, Dr. Justin Hoggard, Lola Castro, Ciara Castaneda, Cayla Floyd, Jonathan Ramon, Sandie Trevino and Kendra Kinnison. ( Photo by Jessica M. Garcia)