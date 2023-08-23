Wanda S. Anderson, born on October 15, 1951, in Corpus Christi, Texas, was a vibrant soul whose life was defined by her love for family, her spirited personality, and her infectious laughter. Wanda was the kind of person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, often found playing card games on her phone, a hobby that brought her immense joy. She was a loving mother, a doting grandmother, a dedicated sister, and a friend to many. Her bright spirit and genuine kindness will be remembered by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Arthur Anderson, her parents, Howard and Ida Sibley, her brother, Gary Sibley. Her memories will continue to live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Carrie Anderson; son, Michael Anderson and his girlfriend Susie Leonard; grandsons, Brandon Anderson, Garon Anderson, and Kevin Lynn; granddaughters, Brienna Warren and Faith Vela; sisters, Bev Skoog and Vicki (Darrell) Keener; and a host of in-laws, including Teresa Brougham, Otis Anderson, Rene Anderson, Toi (Buck) Rangnow, Marlene Vasquez, Harold Anderson, and Joe Anderson. Also surviving Wanda is a host of nieces and nephews. Each one of them held a unique place in her heart, and her love for them was evident in everything she did.
A service to honor Wanda’s life will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 11:00 am at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. It will be a celebration of a life well-lived and a woman well-loved.
In celebrating Wanda’s life, we encourage you to share your memories and photos of her on the memorial page. Every shared memory or photo will serve as a reminder of the incredible woman Wanda was and the indelible mark she left on all our lives.