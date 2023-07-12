Tracy Dean Thompson, 64, also known as “Tracy the Great” escaped this mortal realm on June 10, 2023. Tracy was born on April 6, 1959 to Jimmy and Fran Thompson in Refugio, Texas, coming in at a whopping 4 lbs and 9 oz. (He looked like an ant) said Mom. He was a country boy tried and true.
Tracy graduated from Refugio High School then immediately got out of dodge. He landed in Dallas where he lived and worked as a computer tech for 20 years. After growing tired of the rat race he graced us with his presence back here in Refugio. He met and married Patty and soon came Jacob, the love of his life. When Jacob’s life was cut short, I honestly believe Tracy’s was too, now together again I can smile.
Tracy was a unique individual, he worked when he wanted to work, he ate what he wanted to eat, he fished when he wanted to fish, he loved who he wanted to love.
Tracy is missed every single day and will continue to be missed by his loyal companion King, his sister Lee Ann Thompson, Tabitha (Pablo) his daughter, grandkids Mikel and Peyton, his niece Norma (Sam) and great nieces Mariah (Shaquae) and Samara, the little ones Avani and Samuel and by his friends and neighbors who were more like family.
I miss you brother.
A memorial service will be held for Tracy on July 23, 2023 at Padilla Hall from 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. Brisket and all the trimmings will be served. Come out and share your stories of Tracy and eat and celebrate him.