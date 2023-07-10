Robert “Bob” Ferguson passed away peacefully in New Braunfels, Texas, on June 26, 2023. He had recently moved to the area to be closer to family, after living in Port Isabel for several years.
Bob was born on December 7, 1924 in Spokane, Washington, to Robert Virgil and Elsie Florence Fisher Ferguson.
He joined the United States Navy in February 1943, and went on to serve a very distinguished and decorated military career. He started his military career in the Navy as a First Lt. Gunnery Officer where he was involved in the testing of the A-Bomb in Eniwetok in 1947. From there he went to Pensacola, Corpus Christi, Washington DC, and Korea where he did two combat tours. He was there in support of the Marines when they were fighting their way out of the Chosin Reservoir and was a spotter for the Battleship Missouri all from the seat of his F4U Corsair. Bob also flew two tours in Vietnam, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross for his bravery in close ground support. He would help start Top Gun and was on the design team for the F-14 Tomcat as well for the Sidewinder 9-L which was the first air-to-air missile with head-on capabilities. During his time and missions as a Navy Fighter Pilot, he logged landings on 16 different carriers all over the world. He finished his career in 1975 as the Commanding Officer of NAS Chase Field in Beeville, Texas.
After retiring from the Navy, Bob and his beloved wife Jane made Beeville their home.
Bob and Jane were active in the community and St. Philips Episcopal Church, and did a lot of traveling across the United States and abroad. He opened several businesses in the subsequent years, and spent much time spoiling grandkids in their pool. One of his proudest accomplishments that he would frequently brag about was the fact that all of his kids and grandkids were productive members of their respective communities, and that every single one of them had completed their college degrees.
After Jane passed away in 2013, and with all of their kids and grandkids scattered in other places, Bob moved to Port Isabel for long days of fishing, eating fine foods and drinking nice wines with many long-time friends who also lived in the small island community.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane, of nearly 60 years, and beloved daughter, Robin Rossow. He is survived by his daughter Diana Richard; and grandchildren Kristi Marsh, Eric Richard, Jen Crownover, Joshua Valenta, and Allie Young, and their families, including twelve great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A service with full military honors will be held to celebrate Bob’s life on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. at St. Philips Episcopal Church in Beeville, Texas.