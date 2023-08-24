Richard Dean Bremer of Burnet, Texas, was born July 19th, 1942, to Everett and Nell Bremer. He passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at age 81.
He was born, lived and was educated in Waterloo, Iowa. After high school, he traveled to Texas to attend Texas Lutheran College (University) from 1960-1964. While in college, he met Charlsie Joan Belicek and they were married 3 days after graduation on June 3, 1964.
Richard went on to attend Wartburg Theological Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. He graduated May 22, 1968, and was ordained as a pastor June 30, 1968. While at Wartburg, he interned with Corcordia Lutheran Church in Phoenix, Arizona.
Richard served many congregations over his 55 years in ministry. St. Peter Lutheran Church-Little Chicago, WI-1968-1975. Drammen Lutheran and Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church-Mondovi, Wisconsin (2 point parish)-1975-1980. Faith Lutheran Church-Beeville, Texas-1980-2000. First Lutheran Church-Burnet, Texas-2000-2010. He officially retired in 2010, but continued to serve as a supply pastor at St John Lutheran Church in Castell, Texas.
Richard is survived by his wife Charlsie Bremer of Burnet, Texas, Kelli and Henry Pellerin (daughter) of Greenville, South Carolina, Cami Bremer (daughter) of Florence, South Carolina, and Chad and Lee Bremer (son) of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by his 5 beloved grandchildren. Olivia and Jake Pellerin of Greenville, South Carolina and Caleb, Gage and Trey of Lubbock, Texas.
Richard was not only a minister to his churches but a pastor to his communities. He was heavily involved in many civic and community groups throughout his life, serving the communities he was a part of. He gave of himself to better those around him.
A memorial service for Richard will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 2nd, at the First Lutheran Church in Burnet with Reverend Tim Johnson and Reverend Ray Tiemann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Charlsie asks for donations to Texas Lutheran University, Wartburg Theological Seminary, LACare in Burnet, Texas, or charity of your choice to further education and serve the community. Fond memories and condolences to the family may be made to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com.