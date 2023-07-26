Raquel (Trevino) Camacho, 55, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Raquel was born May 19, 1968 in Lubbock, Texas to Patricio and Felicita (Arrisola) Trevino. She married Thomas Camacho, Sr. on July 13, 1985 in Beeville and she was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She was the true definition of a fighter, not feeling well, she still tried to live life to the fullest with a smile on her face.
She enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, looking at pictures of her family, playing games on her phone, and sitting outside on the porch watching her roses bloom and listening to the birds chirp.
Raquel was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Camacho, Sr.; six brothers, David Trevino, Daniel Trevino, Lazaro Trevino, Pedro Trevino, Juan Trevino and Able Trevino; and three sisters, Elia Perez, Amelia Rivas and Marianita Gonzales.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include a daughter, Adriana Camacho; two sons, Thomas (Brooke) Camacho Jr. and John Daniel Camacho; five granddaughters, Kaileigh Miller, Erin Miller, Karissa Velasquez, Emilee Camacho and Ava Camacho; one grandson, Thomas Camacho III; two brothers, Rene Trevino and Patricio David Trevino; four sisters, Alicia Vasquez, Chriscelda Garcia, Elsida Aleman and Natalia Tapia.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 28, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Burial will follow in Beeville Memorial Park in Beeville.
Pallbearers will be Jamie Moron, Frankie Gonzales, Christopher Tapia, Joey Perez, Michael Camacho and Jay Camacho.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Perez and Adam Aleman.