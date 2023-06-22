It is with sadness that the family of Ramiro “Coco” Morales Garza, 78, of Beeville, Texas, announces his passing on Sunday, June 18, 2023.
Coco was the youngest of six children born to Euginio and Dominga (Morales) Garza on September 28, 1944 in Skidmore. He attended Skidmore-Tynan ISD and it was there that he met his sweetheart, Belia Munoz. They were united in marriage on December 23, 1963. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the local VFW Post #9170. As a civil engineer with the Road & Bridge Department, he oversaw construction from the Texas-Mexico International Bridge to the Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi to Galloway Drive in Beeville.
He enjoyed playing baseball and shared his love of the sport with his children. They were lucky to call him “Coach” while also serving as Little League manager from 1981 to 1991. He was a generous contributor of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and loved to travel. He was a giving man, a friend; one could always depend on him to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved family gatherings especially holidays with his family as well as with his beloved Munoz family of Clareville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Euginio and Dominga Garza; his parents-in-law, Norberto and Refugia Munoz; his wife, Belia (Munoz) Garza in 2015; four brothers, Eugenio (Salome) Garza, Eutemo (Maria) Garza, Erasmo (Juanita) Garza and Alfredo (Aurora) Garza; a sister, Genoveva (Pedro) Naranjo; son-in-law, Orrin S. Garcia; and a great-grandson, Joseph M. Garcia.
Left behind to cherish sweet memories include his children, Dinah Garcia of Pleasanton, Abby (Hal) Gibson of Aledo, Loly (Ram) Garcia of Beeville and Geno (Angie) Garza of San Antonio. He was also blessed with his grandchildren, Ryan L. (Brooke) Garcia, Lorrin G. Garcia (Cruz) Campos, Joshua J. Davis, Amanda M. Garcia, Kyle A. Gibson, Tyler D. Fink, Serena S. Holl, Garrett W. Gibson, Ivan Romero Garza, Jacob M. Garcia and Ryan M. (Ulliza) Garcia; great-grandchildren, Caleb C. Campos, Camila G. Campos, Cailyn M. Garcia, Luca O. Garcia and Brycen J. Garcia; and his numerous nieces and nephews who were very near and dear to his heart.
Visitation is being held from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Angelus Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 10 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beeville with burial to follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers are his grandsons, Ryan L. Garcia, Kyle A. Gibson, Tyler D. Fink, Ryan M. Garcia, Jacob Garcia and Cruz Campos.
Honorary pallbearers are Joshua J. Davis, Ivan Romero Garza and Garrett W. Gibson.
A celebration of life will follow at the VFW Post 9170 in Beeville.
Arrangements entrusted to Angelus Funeral Home