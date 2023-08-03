On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Milton Joseph “Joe” Trlica, Jr. passed away peacefully in Fort Collins, CO, after fighting pneumonia and subsequent complications. Joe was born in Beeville, TX, on January 25, 1942, the first child of Martha “Dot” Beall Gardner and Milton Joseph Trlica, Sr., and brother to Warren Clark “Corky” Trlica and Lee Gardner Trlica (deceased).
Joe is survived by his wife, Gail; his two daughters, Angie and Camie; and three grandchildren, Brentton, Audrianna, and Colter. He also leaves behind his brother, Corky, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12th at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 600 E. Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO. All are welcome.
A link to view the memorial service via Zoom as well as a full obituary can be found at www.vesseyfuneralservice.com