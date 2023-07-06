Melba Dean (Crutchfield) Snyder, 92, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023.
Melba was born November 19, 1930 in San Juan, Texas to James Floyd Crutchfield and Adness (Williams) Crutchfield. She was a 1948 graduate of Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School. She married John Snyder Jr. on February 15, 1972 in Rockport.
Melba dedicated 30 years of her career to AT&T before retiring. In addition to her professional achievements, she was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Skidmore. She was also a proud member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Her commitment to service was evident through her involvement in this meaningful cause.
She enjoyed traveling, especially to Las Vegas. Melba was famous for her banana pudding and peach cobbler and her great cooking skills.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Adness Crutchfield; three brothers, Wendell Crutchfield, James Crutchfield and infant Franklin Crutchfield; a sister, Mary Watts; and a grandson, John Vanecek.
Melba’s memory will be forever cherished by her surviving family members and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, John Snyder Jr.; three sons, Charles (Susan) Thomas of Lucas, Texas, Robert (Christine) Thomas of Beeville and James (Judy) Thomas of Leander, Texas; two daughters, Bonnie (James) Castillo of Tucson, Arizona and Beverly (Allen) Rothlisberger of Beeville; three stepsons, Paul Snyder of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kenneth Snyder of Tucson, Arizona and David Choate of Beeville; stepdaughter, Cynthia Campusana of Tucson, Arizona; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with the funeral service at 10 o’clock.
Burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers were Chris Thomas, Paul Thomas, Jason Thomas, Justin Thomas, Shane Vanecek, Michael Cas