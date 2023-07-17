Mary Joyce Lemma was welcomed into the Gates of Heaven by the King of Kings on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She died peacefully in her home filled with family. Joyce was born on March 4, 1930, in Beeville, Texas to Hillary Alman and Katie Bell (Taylor) Swinney. She graduated from A. C. Jones High School in 1947, and studied bookkeeping and typing at Draughan’s Business College in San Antonio, Texas in 1948.
Joyce married Schley Dee Lemma, in 1948. She and Schley had the most beautiful marriage of 52 years living in Corpus Christi, Brownwood, San Antonio through the years. As role models, they truly lived a love story for all to see.
She was employed by Tuloso-Midway ISD where she held positions including secretary, librarian, and paraprofessional until her retirement in 1990, after 20 years of service to TMISD.
Joyce stayed involved at Tuloso-Midway Baptist Church where she served as church librarian for over 33 years, and a nursery worker/children’s church for more than 20 years.
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Cindy (David) Axt, Robin Sellman, and Amy (Bob) Medina, daughter-in-law, Sandra Lemma; eight grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hillary Alman and Katie Bell (Taylor) Swinney; her husband, Schley Dee; her son, Schley Dee Jr--“Sparky”; siblings--Wayne Swinney, Marjorie Garner, Julia Long, LeRoy Swinney, Jess Swinney, Richard Swinney, Ramona “Dolly” Patzke, and Helen Ruth Emerich.
For those wishing to commemorate Joyce’s life with a contribution, the family has suggested the Tuloso Midway Baptist Church, Corpus Christi or South Texas Children’s Home / STCH Ministries in Mineral, Texas. Give - STCH Ministries
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 19, 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 20, 12:30 p.m., at the Tuloso Midway Baptist Church. For full obituary please visit www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com