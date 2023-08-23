Mary Ellen Cobb

Mary “Mammaw” Ellen Cobb was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on August 13, 2023 at the age of 86.
She was born on July 22, 1937. Mary chased her dreams, lived her life to the fullest and was known for her beautiful lavender color fingernails. During one of her adventures, she met her husband, Grover (Wayne) Cobb after he got her attention by sticking his tongue out at her. They married shortly after on August 25, 1959 and together, they had 3 children: Debra, Gary, and Cheryl.
After the passing of her husband of 45 years in 2004, Mary began chasing her bucket list. She enjoyed excursions to the casinos, watching the horse races and her special bucket list trips which included flying over the Grand Canyon in a helicopter, a hot air balloon ride, a boat trip into the Niagara Falls, the jungles of Belize and will be experiencing the Northern Lights in her after life.
Mary is survived by her children, Debra Jones, Gary (Linda) Cobb, and Cheryl Green; her sister Pat (Jack) Vickers; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.
A “celebration of life” service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd at the Seaside Memorial Reid Chapel (4357 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412). In lieu of flowers, please donate to an organization that researches cures for Dementia and Alzheimer’s.