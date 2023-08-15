BEEVILLE – Judge Raul Casarez, 71, passed away on August 9, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on July 7, 1952, in Pettus, Texas to Mariano and Guadalupe (Garcia) Casarez. He married Linda Flores on March 23, 1973, in Beeville, Texas. He owned and operated Lazy R Saddle Shop and had served Bee County as a Justice of the Peace from 1994 through 2015. He also operated the John C. Beasley Golf Course for several years, until 2014.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mariano and Guadalupe Casarez; wife, Linda F. Casarez; two brothers, Mariano Casarez and Pete Ortiz and two sisters, Rachel “BeBe” Casarez and Janie Arant.
He is survived by his daughters, Anna Garcia, Marisol (George Garcia) Casarez and Mariana Casarez; grandchildren, Ismael Perez, David Lucas Garcia, MariElena Garcia, Aleana Guerra, and Stella Linda Garcia; one great grandchild, Andreas Reign Martinez; two sisters, Rita Casarez and Sandy (Becky S. Sivers) Vasquez and two brothers, Tony Ortiz and Higinio Casarez. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Cano, John Longoria, RA Medina, Jimmy Zambrano, Phillip Salinas, and Roger Sassin. Honorary pallbearers are Wally Rodriguez, David Lucas Garcia, Ismael Perez, Andreas Reign Martinez, and Lionel Bentancud.