Juan Raya, Jr./Johnny Ray, 69, beloved husband, dad, brother, and friend to all, peacefully and surrounded by loved ones, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2023.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Juan Raya, Sr. and Enedina C. Raya, baby sister, Josefina Raya, and sister, Rosa Maria Raya. He is survived by his wife: Mary Alice Raya; daughter: Aylin (Michael) McFarland; grandsons: Riley and Roman McFarland; and siblings: Dolores (Carlos) Rojano, Enedina (Earl) Spencer, Jose Trinidad (Olga) Raya, Francisca Meza, Leonardo (Mercedes) Raya, Josie (Gilbert) Manzano, Patricia (Mario) Vega, Ramiro (Maribel) Raya, and Rogelio Raya.
Johnny Ray loved life, family, vintage cars, sports, making people laugh, and leading others to Jesus Christ for eternal life – the place where he has gone before us where there is no sorrow, pain, or fear – only the Glory of the Lord. Those who met him never went hungry, without laughter, or without hearing the Gospel. He knew no limits for the Lord.
He will be honored at a celebration of life memorial service @ Redeemed Christian Church of God Saturday, August 19th, from 3-5 p.m. in Beeville.