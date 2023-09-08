Joe Mark Kohlman, of Midland, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 30, 2023. Joe Mark was born on October 20, 1968, in Houston, Texas, to Joe Mike Kohlman and Bertha Seales Voss. Joe Mark grew up in Houston, Texas until the family moved to Sealy, Texas, in 1979.
Joe Mark was always involved in some type of sports while growing up in Houston. He played baseball, soccer, gymnastics and was on the swim team at the YMCA. His love of ranching started early in his childhood when the family was part of Triple J Ranch located outside of Moulton, Texas. Joe Mark was an outstanding athlete while attending Sealy High School playing football, basketball, baseball and track. After graduating from Sealy in 1987, Joe Mark attended Angelo State University and later enrolled and graduated from the TCU Ranch Management Program in 1991; he used his degree managing several ranches from 1991 through 2007. Mark left ranching and started his career in the oil field by becoming a hydro/welding inspector for Tulsa Inspection Resources in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He later started working for National Welding Inspection Facility in Burton, Texas, where he traveled all over Texas. He worked as a sales representative for P&L testing, Alpha Dog and was employed with Legacy Pipeline in Midland when he passed. He was well liked in the oil field, never met a stranger and used his outgoing personality to represent the companies for which he worked.
Joe Mark was very proud of his two sons, Joe Blake Kohlman and Jay Bennett Kohlman. Mark loved living in South Texas, running ranches where Joe Blake enjoyed the lifestyle of riding horses, working cattle, fishing and hunting. Mark enjoyed watching Joe Blake play football and basketball. Joe Blake made Mark a grandpa by having two daughters, Aaliyah and Everlee Kohlman. Joe Mark was always sharing pictures and information about Joe Blake and his two girls with family and friends. Mark shared with Jay the joy of ranching, riding horses and bass fishing at the home outside of Giddings. They also shared the love of the Fighting Texas Aggies and attended as many games as they could with his grandparents. Jay also shared the love of all sports with his dad, watching them on television and often bantered about the games. Mark enjoyed watching Jay play basketball and baseball and was looking forward to watching him play his senior year and graduating from high school.
Joe Mark is preceded in death by his father Joe Mike Kohlman. He is survived by his mother, Bertha Voss of Midland, Texas, son Joe Blake Kohlman (Jynette Gonzales) of Beeville, Texas, son Jay Bennett Kohlman of Giddings, Texas, sister Kristi Kohlman Sklar (Robert) of East Bernard, Texas, step-mother Sammie Huff Kohlman of Three Rivers, Texas, granddaughters Aaliyah and Everlee Kohlman of Beeville, Texas, along with several nieces, nephews, family and friends who will miss his smile, laugh and ability to tell stories of the past.
Pallbearers: Joe Blake Kohlman, Jay Kohlman, Darin Pacher, Boyd Finch, Lee Miles and Cade Sklar
Honorary: Class of 1987
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home – Midland, Texas
Visitation – Sunday, September 10, 2023, 4:00-6:00 p.m.
Services – Monday, September 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
Burial – Kermit Cemetery Kermit, Texas