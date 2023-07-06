Jesse Robert Martinez, beloved son of Arnoldo and Vicki Martinez, passed away June 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas, at the young age of 30.
Jesse was born January 4, 1993 in Houston. He was an alumni of Cypress Ridge High School’s Class of 2011. Jesse and his family were of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lucila and Ernesto Martinez Sr.; his maternal grandparents, Sherly and Morris Dickerson; aunt, Gwenn Smith; as well as two uncles, Gabriel Martinez and Danny Rodriguez.
Left behind to mourn his passing and cherish fond memories include his parents, Arnoldo and Vicki Martinez; sister, Veronica (Kyle Jackson) Martinez; several nieces; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are under the care of Cypress Fairbanks Funeral Home and will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023 with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a chapel service at 1 o’clock. Joshua Gonzales will officiate.