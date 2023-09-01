Surrounded by his family, Jerome Herman “Buckshot” Boenig, 94, of Beeville, Texas passed from this world into the loving arms of God on September 1, 2023.
Buckshot was born November 20, 1928 in Woodsboro to Walter A. and Ellen Mae (Tuttle) Boenig. He joined the Texas National Guard and proudly served his country with honor. On May 23, 1975, he married his beloved sweetheart, Nellie Park. She was his supportive companion throughout their amazing 48 years of marriage.
Buckshot was an active and faithful member of First United Methodist Church. His dedication extended beyond attending services; he truly embraced his role as the coffee and doughnut man. On many, many Sundays, he greeted congregants as he served them their morning brew and delicious treats. He also had a passion for dancing to country and western music.
He dedicated an impressive four decades to Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. Community involvement was important to Buckshot and he was actively involved in the 20-30 Club, Lions Club and proudly served as Master Mason with the Beeville Masonic Lodge.
Buckshot was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Ellen Mae Boenig; brothers, Durwood C. Boenig and Ord Gary Boenig; sisters, Vera Mae (Boenig) Curd and Juanita Grace (Boenig) Shanks; daughter, Patricia Gaye (Boenig) Owens; and granddaughter, Tracie Jean Swendsen.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nellie (Park) Boenig of Beeville; a son, M. Jerome Boenig of Beeville; two daughters, Cy Diane Boenig (Gordon) Swendsen of Gatesville and Melissa Kaye (Jene) Jansen of Eddy; two stepchildren, Michael Carpenter of Beeville and Elizabeth C. (Michael) Fojtik of Berclair; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Walter Boenig of Las Vegas, Nevada; and a sister, LaNelle Malone of Tow, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Vivian Woods officiating.
Burial will follow in the Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be family members.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home