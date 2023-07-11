Helen Pearl (Goza) Bissett, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was born June 30, 1936 in Normanna, Texas to John Irving Goza and Jennie Lucille (Harris) Goza and grew up there on their family farm.
Helen attended Pettus High School and was a proud member of the basketball team, cheerleading squad, and was selected as the homecoming queen during her high school career. After graduating in 1954, she began her career in the banking industry which led her to work at State Bank & Trust and Commercial National Bank in Beeville. She married James Ray Bissett on February 22, 1957, in Beeville. She dedicated 30-plus years with the Beeville Independent School District Food Service Department and later worked with Edward Jones Investments.
Helen was a faithful member of First Baptist Church-Beeville for more than six decades. With a heart of passion for music and worship, she served in the choir, played with the handbell choir, helped with the children’s choir and taught the four year old’s in Sunday School. Her nurturing spirit made a lasting impact on numerous young hearts throughout the years.
Helen found great joy working outdoors in the yard growing many plants and flowers that bloomed under her loving care. She was a member of the Beeville Garden Club. She loved to collect bells and had more than 500 from all over the world. She enjoyed baking cookies, making peanut brittle, and working on word searches to keep her mind sharp and active.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Irving and Jennie Lucille Goza; her husband, Ray Bissett; and her brother, John Maynard Goza.
Survivors include her two sons, Ron Bissett and wife Sandy of Alice; and Rick Bissett and wife Lisa of Missouri City; two grandchildren, Amanda Covarrubias and husband Jeremy of Kingsville and Ricky Flores of Alice; one great-grandchild, Priscilla Jade Covarrubias of Kingsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at First Baptist Church-Beeville with Rev. Greg Traylor officiating.
Helen will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Ray, in the Glenwood Cemetery in Beeville.
Pallbearers will be Ben Barris, Vic Barris, Jeremy Covarrubias, Ricky Flores, Dwight Head, Mark Sugarek, Richard Zander and Richard Zander Sr