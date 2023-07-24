Grace Christine (Mussett) Martin was a caring wife, mother, ‘gran’, sister, and friend to many. She left this world on July 23, 2023, at age 85 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases.
Grace was born in Beeville to Edward and Christine Mussett on December 21, 1937. She was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School class of 1955 and a graduate of Durham’s Business College in San Antonio. Grace married John E. Martin Jr. on September 19, 1958, and together they had two sons.
She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and her husband.
Jacob Martin as grandchild and Cameron Hall as great grandson
Left behind to cherish fond memories are her sons, Stephen (Denese) Martin and Patrick (Marlo) Martin, both of Beeville; her sister, Sharon (Rick) Moore of Calallen; her grandchildren, Taylor (Jacob) Welch of Fort Worth, John David (Laura) Martin of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Kelsey (Ezekiel) Escamilla of Beeville, Dusty (Sunni) Stewart of Orange Grove, Dana (Christopher) Trejo of Colorado, Kristen (Michael) Vasquez of Beeville, Jason (Amy) Ames of Victoria and Jacob Martin of Beeville; her cousin, Cyndi (Joe) Krier of San Antonio; her nieces, Jennifer Wendland of Dinero and Traci DeAlejandro of Corpus Christi; great-grandchildren, Collin, Kaydin, Kennedy, Zachary, Paisley and Cameron; and great-nieces, Jordan (Bryan) Garza and Michaela Wendland.
Grace’s life has been one of perseverance and hard work despite tragic circumstances; always focusing on making the best life she could for her sons. She loved spending time outdoors, watching the wildlife and feeding the birds.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff of Hacienda Oaks Nursing & Rehab as well as the expertise of Altus Hospice for their love and dedication in caring for Grace.
A visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel at 409 N. Tyler in Beeville from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Eric R. Tarver will preside.
Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby and Danny Cox, Dusty Stewart, John David and Jacob Martin and Gordon Wallek.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity on her behalf.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home