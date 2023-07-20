Edwin Andrew Borchers, Jr, 69, from Lake George, Colorado was born on August 15, 1953. He grew up in Beeville, TX and moved to Colorado with his wife of 38 years, Lois Borchers. He passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on March 9, 2023.
He was an avid fisherman who knew the Colorado South Park fishing area like no one else. He loved being in the outdoors and many times helped the Colorado Department of Wildlife with fishing operations.
He was a great “Grandpa B” to his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. He always said “Always remember where you came from.”
He is survived by his wife, Lois Borchers, his sister Verna Stroop, his children Daniel Woodall, Amanda Borchers-Rister, and Shannon Borchers.Step children Daniel McCullough, Michael McCullough, Sean McCullough, Mathew McCullough, and several grand and great grandchildren.
He cherished his friends and family. He chose to have a Celebration of Life in South Park Colorado.
Cremation services were provided by The Neptune Society.