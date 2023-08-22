Edroy Otto Schroedter passed away peacefully in his sleep early Thursday morning. Edroy was born December 22, 1930 to Edwin and Norma Schroedter near Nordheim, Texas. He grew up on the family farm near Tynan, Texas and graduated Mathis High school in 1948 and served as the Senior Class president. On October 28, 1950 he married the love of his life, Norma Jane Dieringer, at the Peace Church in Tynan, where they remained faithful members of that congregation for many years. He maintained the church grounds, sang in the choir, and rang the church bell most Sunday mornings. Edroy worked for the Bee County Co-op as the assistant manager over-seeing the management of the farm supply and hardware store in Tynan, eventually taking over as general manager before retiring. He also acted as agronomist/IPM director for many farmers in and around Bee and San Patricio counties. Edroy watched over hundreds of acres of row crops for farmers in the area, but he loved scouting cotton the most. He introduced the concept of pest management to many farmers and helped them bring in successful crops. He served on advisory boards to several seed companies and Agricultural chemical manufacturers.
After retirement, he and Norma enjoyed square dancing along with other family members. They also enjoyed visiting parks and bird watching. Edroy served as a member of the Skidmore - Tynan School Board, and as its president. He proudly presented his sons with their high school diplomas. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed time with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Edroy was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Larry, Harvey, and Norman Schroedter, two sisters, Helen Boyd, and Lottie Mae Stowe, and great-granddaughter Fiona Schroedter. He is survived by his wife, Norma Jane Schroedter, El Campo, Texas, two sisters, Emma Edwards of Canyon Lake, Texas and Dorothy Slaughter of Marion, Texas, sons Duane Schroedter and wife Dawn of El Campo, Texas, Dwight and wife Frances of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Heather Schroedter-Socha and Coley Gregory, of Edna, Nathan Schroedter and wife Holly of El Campo, Kyle and Travis Schroedter, Lexington, Kentucky, and Jocelyn Schroedter, Las Vegas, Nevada; great-grandsons Conner and Lochlann Schroedter, El Campo and great-granddaughter Shaylee Gregory of Edna, Texas.
Services are pending. Memorial donations may be made to Houston Hospice - El Campo, c/o Hospice Support, Inc., P.O. Box 1417 El Campo, TX 77437 or to Peace Church, P.O. Box 124, Tynan, TX 78391.
Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com