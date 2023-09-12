The lord called Diana M. Salazar home August 28th. She died at Citizen’s Hospital surrounded by family.
Diana is survived by her daughters, Sheena Salazar, Areanna Longoria, & Barbara K. Martinez. 9 grandchildren, Blade, Fellanie, Amethyst, Jasmine, Iliana, Star, Azula, Jose & MacKenzie. Her brothers, Daniel and Sabas Salazar and several beloved family members. Diana is predeceased by her parents, sister Elizabeth, 2 nephews & 1 great great niece.
Diana was born January 29th 1952 to Sabas Sr. Salazar & Josephine Monsevalles-Salazar. She attended Bee County College, worked at Chase Fields, a co-owner of The Roadhouse Bar & known for her legendary pool skills. Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Diana, knew her best for her huge heart & home cooking. She was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. Diana will forever be carried in the hearts of the many lives she touched with her generosity & love. She will be eternally missed, not mourned but celebrated for she’s home with the Lord watching over her loved ones.
A memorial is scheduled on September 29th at the Evangelico Cemetery at 10 a.m.