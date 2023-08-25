Christopher Michael Baldillez, known to his family and friends as Chris, passed away suddenly on Monday August 21, 2023 in San Antonio at the age of 52. Chris was born on June 8, 1971 to Ernest “Neto” Baldillez and Melia “Millie” (Perez) Baldillez in Beeville. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lorraine “Lori” Baldillez who passed away on November 8, 2021.
Chris is survived by his son Cameron Richard Baldillez; his parents Ernest (Rose) Baldillez and Millie Baldillez; his brother Ronald (Sandra) Baldillez; his nephew, Landon his maternal aunts, Anna Covington, Matilde Covington, Marta (Fernando) Rivas, Mae Linda Perez, and Margarita Rodriguez; by his maternal cousins, Ben (Marie) Mirelez, Melissa (Ray) Tejeda, Erika (Brian) Neuman, and Rita (Clay) Bietel; by his paternal aunts, Dianna (Tim) Chandler, Cythnia (David) DeLuna, and by Carol Ruiz; by his paternal cousins, Kimberly DeLuna Hunter, Robyn Chapa Jones, Randy Chapa, Colt Chandler, Ricky Ruiz, and Erik Ruiz; by his maternal cousins, Debbie (Rob) Collins, Cathy Covington, Donna Covington, Charles (Elisa) Covington, Tamara Snider, Mark (Laura) Covington, John Covington, Debbie (Mark) Patrick, Michele Vergara (Rudy Bocanegra), and Ruben (Sara) Vergara; and by a host of many friends.
Chris was godfather to his cousin Erika’s son Samuel. Chris and his wife Lori went out of their way to spend time with Sam and his brothers Elliot and Josh. After Lori had passed in 2021 Chris and his son Cameron continued to spend a lot of time with Erika’s boys.
Chris grew up in Beeville where he attended Fadden-McKeown-Chambliss Elementary and was always heavily involved in youth sports. While attending A.C. Jones High he participated in various sports. He graduated high school from Alice High in Alice, Texas in 1989. He spent most of his adult life in San Antonio managing foot wear stores. Among his hobbies he enjoyed playing basketball, shooting a mean game of pool and playing darts at local spots in the River City. He enjoyed a good drive, what his son Cameron called “a cruise” around the city. His passion was watching professional sports, his go to teams being the San Francisco 49ers, the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Yankees. Chris loved his three dogs, Yeager, Zues, and Maddie.
Chris was what you would call one of the nice guys. He was the one you could count on to be cool, calm, and collected. He had a quiet, reserved soul who spoke softly and was never quick to anger. He was warm hearted, giving, patient, and was a great father and husband who absolutely loved kids. This world is a little less brighter without his presence.
A memorial service will be held on Friday September 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels Medical Center at 8332 Fredericksburg Road with Dr. David Miracle officiating. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday September 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Beeville led by Deacon Roger Rosenbaum with a Holy Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. A reception will follow the mass at St. James Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 605 S. Alta Vista Blvd., in Beeville. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Tony Rodriguez, Ben Mirelez, Steve Gonzales, Joe Trevino, J.B. Longoria, Narcie Pulido, and Rick Vela.
Arrangements under the direction of Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries.