Celso V. Martinez “Captain Marty,” 89 was a lifelong hero. He was born in Harlingen, Texas on August 6th, 1933 and grew up in Raymondville, Tx. He served in the army and the Korean War. Celso graduated from Del Mar College in 1977. He joined the Corpus Christi Fire Department at the age of 31. Celso served the department with distinction during his 31 year career before retiring as Fire Captain and opening Fire Station 1. He married his wife of 67 glorious years on Nov. 10th 1955.
Celso was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. He and his family enjoyed the outdoors and RVing all over the U.S. He loved traveling the world including trips to Rome, France, Italy, Brazil, Portugal & Mexico.
Celso will always be remembered for his sincere dedication to his family and community. He proudly served his country, community, family and God faithfully.
Celso V. Martinez is preceded in death by his loving wife Maria De La Luz “Lucy” Martinez; parents Roberto Martinez and Martina Villarreal; son Oscar Martinez.
Celso is survived by his daughter Norma Rodriguez, daughter-in-law Natalie Martinez; grandchildren: Christina, Catrina, Carlie, Nick and Sean; great-grandchildren: Celeste, Camron, Ramsey, Marcus, and Martin; as well as numerous family and friends.
Visitation for Celso V. Martinez will be held Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Everhart, 4901 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, Texas 78411 Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023 at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S Padre Island Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Nicholas Martinez, Camron Vega, Ramsey Campos, Sean Seiley, Dominic Martinez, Dylan Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers: Marcus Vega, Martin Campos