Carol Elizabeth Wagner, 80, passed away suddenly on July 11, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on August 29, 1942, in Beeville, Texas to Adolph W. and Emma Gene (Meitzen) Wagner. Carol was known for her unwavering faith as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and her deep love for her family.
Carol found great joy in spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the center of her world, and she cherished every moment spent with them. As an avid sports fan of the Houston Astros, Carol enjoyed the thrilling moments of baseball while sipping on a refreshing margarita.
Carol worked diligently at various establishments over the years and contributed to the success of Dewayne Bowman Distributing, Ultimate Storage and Classique Cleaners.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Emma Wagner; and a sister, Rose Anne Wagner.
She leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew her especially her daughters, Debbie (Charlie) Schanen, Cathi Smith and Christina (Joe) Perez; grandchildren, Aaron Schanen, Joey, Jake and Jessica Perez and Megan Smith; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Avery; and her “little brother” and close family friend, Bobo Bowman.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 o’clock.
We invite her friends and loved ones to join us to celebrate her life. We’ll share our favorite stories and smile at the memories. Please dress casually and wear bright colors to contribute to the celebration. More specifically, you may wear Houston Astros apparel/colors in honor of her favorite team.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home