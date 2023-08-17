Carlyle Ward Franklin, 87, of Beeville, Texas passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Christus Spohn Hospital of Beeville.
Carlyle was born October 28, 1935 in Lampasas, Texas to Verna Mae (Daniels) Franklin and William Carter Franklin. He graduated from Bertram High School in 1955. He married the love of his life, Maxine Evans on April 21, 1964 in Bertram, Texas. Carlyle proudly served in the United States Navy for 30 years retiring in 1986 with the rank of Command Master Chief Aviation Ordnance man, serving aboard the USS Intrepid and the USS Coral Sea. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
Carlyle enjoyed spending time with his family, proudly supporting his grandchildren in their sports and livestock shows and was a very proud great-grandpa. He was an avid football fan following area high school football teams. He also enjoyed college football, especially the Texas Longhorns. He was known locally as “the Mayor of Bird Land,” always willing to help his neighbors and community.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter Carla Kay Franklin; three sisters, Barbara Ann Franklin, Louise Holder and Bernice Conners; two brothers, Randolph Franklin and James Franklin.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Maxine Franklin of Beeville; a daughter, Tina Louise McGuill (Andrew) of Blanconia; two grandchildren, Laura Jirkovsky (Nick) of Victoria, and Anthony McGuill of Brenham; one great-granddaughter, Isabelle Jirkovsky; a sister, Ora Mae Johns of Austin; and a brother, Clyde Franklin (Melva) of Florida; and several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 19, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 19, at Beeville Memorial Park with Bill Stockton officiating.
Pallbearers are Laura Jirkovsky, Anthony McGuill, Andrew McGuill, Randy Franklin, Shannon Franklin, and David Franklin.