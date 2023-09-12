Betty Jean Benham, 94, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior at her residence in Mesquite, Nevada on September 9, 2023. Betty was born January 25, 1929, to Benny and Adela Haverlah in San Antonio, Texas and was a lifelong Pawnee area resident.
Betty graduated as Salutatorian from the Pawnee School in 1946. She began working in San Antonio and attended Draughans Business College. After her marriage to her husband, Werner, she worked at the Farmers Home Administration office in Beeville. She later graduated from Texas A&I University and taught Special Education for the Karnes City and Kenedy School Districts for 20 years. Betty and Werner lived all of their married life at the family farm/ranch in North Live Oak County.
Betty enjoyed her coffee groups, traveling, farm and ranch work, cooking and spending time with her family. Some of her fondest memories were trips to Alaska, Europe, Mexico, New York City, and various other trips with her immediate family. Her last few years were spent in Mesquite, Nevada, at Mesa Valley Estates where she was closer to her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benny and Adela Haverlah; her husband, Werner Benham; and sisters Evelyn Hoffman and Bernice Magel.
She is survived by her son, John, daughter-in-law, Jane, of Mesquite, Nevada; grandson Kevin and his wife Emily of College Station; granddaughter Kelli Bills and her husband, Ryan Bills, of Midway, Utah; and her four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Alexander, Sydney and Shaelyn.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 19, in the Pawnee Cemetery with Pastor Bob Bruggeman of Mesquite, Nevada, officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Terp, Kevin Benham, Jimmy Magel, Ryan Bills, Lee Benham and Brant Addison.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Gordon Benham, Dewey Bellows, Calvin Kuenstler and Harry Kuenstler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Three Rivers
Services entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home