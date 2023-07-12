Barbara Ann (Blevins) Holland of Beeville, Texas passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Corpus Christi at the age of 79 with her loving family by her side. She was born November 11, 1943, in Beeville to Roy Virgil and Ida Bell (Thompson) Blevins.
Barbara married the love of her life, Lanny Holland, on October 30, 1968, in Mexico. The two were lifelong companions, friends and Lanny was her main caregiver for the last several years. Barbara called Beeville her home for most of her life and she enjoyed her community. When the Naval base closed, she and Lanny moved to Kodiak, Alaska where they enjoyed outdoor activities and seeing all God’s wonders. Prior to their move, she was a dedicated employee at First National Bank as a vault clerk and cashier for 20 years. She was also event coordinator for the local Chamber of Commerce from 1988-1993.
Barbara was proud to be called “wife of a firefighter” and “nana.” Both roles were her favorite. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She cared deeply for military veterans, the American flag, Beeville Trojan football (it did not matter who was playing) and those who were less fortunate. Barbara was also an avid gardener.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Ida Blevins; and three brothers, James H. Stout, Virgil E. Blevins and Roy Blevins.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Lanny Holland of Beeville; son, Michael Atkinson (Debbie); daughters, Stacy (James) Moss of Mount Vernon, Joye Holland of Beeville and Alicia (Michael) Barreto of Beeville; eight grandchildren, A.J. Atkinson, Travis Atkinson, Eric Holland, Allison Clary, Logan Tucker, Aerial Bumpass, Jacob DeLeon and Hanna DeLeon; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn Slimmer of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Lorraine Worthen of Van Alstyne, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, with Pastor Daniel Garza officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Barreto, Eric Holland, Jacob DeLeon, Maverick Quintana, James Moss and Ray Clary.