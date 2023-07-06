BEEVILLE – Aurelio G. Trevino, 84, passed away on July 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 28, 1938, in Bee County, Texas to Alejandro and Blasita (Ramirez) Trevino. He married Herlinda Lopez on February 7, 1960, in Beeville, Texas. He worked for several years as a technician in the television repair business and had retired from the calibration lab department at N.A.S. Corpus Christi.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alejandro and Blasita Trevino; wife, Herlinda L. Trevino; two brothers, Alejandro Trevino, Jr and Adalberto Trevino and three sisters, Trinidad Garcia, Anita Perez, and Juanita Perez.
He is survived by one son, Aurelio Trevino, Jr of San Antonio; his daughter, Margie (Ernesto) Posada of Beeville; three sisters, Beatrice Sandoval of Beeville, Dora Gonzales of Austin, and Ofelia Guerra of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Michael (Katie) Trevino of Colorado Springs, CO., Heather Trevino of Corpus Christi, Marissa Posada of Austin, Mariah Posada, and Marivel Posada both of San Marcos. He is also survived by two great grandchildren, Avery, and Lucas Trevino, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Fr. Isaias Estepa as celebrant. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Michael Trevino, Heather Trevino, Marissa Posada, Mariah Posada, Marivel Posada, James Sandoval, Manuel “Bubba” Lopez, and Michael Martinez.