Surrounded by his loving family, Aldie Watson Phillips, 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Beeville, Texas on August 26, 2023. Al was born July 20, 1929, in Comanche, Texas, to Shad S. Phillips and Alta V. (Moore) Phillips.
He achieved great success as owner of Quality Grocery before retiring from a successful career in real estate sales. He married the love of his life, Sue Watson, on February 15, 1948, and together they built a life filled with love and joy while raising their four daughters. Al played an active role in various local organizations and served as a member of the Lions Club. His passion for service led him to hold positions such as past director of the Bee County Chamber of Commerce and the Bee County Regional Medical Board. He was a member of First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Shad and Alta Phillips; his wife, Sue Phillips; a daughter, Serelda Johnson; sisters, Ozell Ramos and Carolyn Klaeger; two sons-in-law, Walton Johnson and Larry Lopez.
Survivors include three daughters, Sandra (Walter) Wright of Alba, Pam (Johnny) Capps of Cameron and Cindy Lopez of Beeville; a sister, Charlotte Isbell of San Antonio; 12 grandchildren, Walter A. (Kristy) Wright, Brett (Kristi) Wright, Dana (Doug) Hixson, R.W. (Tricia) Johnson, Heather (Jonathan) Caruso, Phillip (Rebecca) Johnson, Addie (Alan) Patterson, Shad (Mardi) Lopez, Fernando (Roberta) Lopez, Andrew Lopez, Casey Lopez and John (Selena) Lopez; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 1, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville with Rev. Greg Traylor and Rev. Doug Hixson officiating.
Al was laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Sue, at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery following the funeral service.
Pallbearers were his grandsons, Walter Wright, Brett Wright, Robert Johnson, Phillip Johnson, Shad Lopez, Fernando Lopez, Andrew Lopez, Casey Lopez and John Lopez.
The Phillips family wishes to extend its appreciation to Dr. Larakers, Exclusive Home Health & Hospice and all the wonderful providers including Anita Garcia, Diana Villa, Melissa Sheen, Cindy Cantu and Della Mendez. A special thanks also to Anysia and all the workers at Gramman Assisted Living during his four-year stay before returning home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church School.