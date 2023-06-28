Alcaria (Perez) Gallegos, 87, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023.
Alcaria was born June 29, 1935 in Beeville to Guadalupe Perez and Rosa (Martinez) Perez. She married Manuel Gallegos Jr. on August 18, 1953 in Woodsboro, and together they raised four children. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. One of her passions was cooking and she was admired by many and known for her delicious meals. She was employed as a cook for numerous years enjoyed working in her yard especially gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guadalupe and Rosa Perez; her beloved husband, Manuel Gallegos Jr.; and two sons, Roy Gallegos and Manuel Gallegos III.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include two daughters, Belinda (John) Rodriguez of Beeville and Lori Gallegos of Fresno, California; four granddaughters, Terry Ann Kelly, Kimberly Kay Rodriguez, Jenny Rodriguez and Kylie Roi Boone; and four great-grandchildren, Tony, Brianna, Eyan and Dylan.
Services will be held Thursday, June 29, which is her birthday, with visitation from 8 to 10 a.m. at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home and a Rosary to be recited at 10 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated that morning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Burial will follow in the San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Pallbearers will be Steven Kelly, Eyan Kelly, Dylan Kelly and Tony Gonzales