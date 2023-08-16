Abelino Cabazos, 94, of Pettus, Texas, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Abelino was born on November 7, 1928, in Normanna, Texas (Scott Ranch), to Manuela Zapata and Pablo Cabazos. He married Maria Carrillo in Karnes City on July 27, 1963. He was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pettus. He spent his life as a rancher and bailed many hay fields throughout the area.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Anita Espinoza and Maria Estrada; and brothers.
Survivors include a son, Abelino Cabazos Jr. of Beeville; a daughter, Amelia Cabazos of Dallas; two granddaughters, Cassandra Cabazos (Josh Meakins) and Jacqueline Marie Gore; a grandson, Roland Barrientes Jr. and three great-grandsons Matthew Allen, Rocco Tramutolo and Jason Meakins and a great-granddaughter Kimberly Meakins.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Angelus Funeral Home in Beeville, Texas with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m.
Graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, August 18, RL Sommerville Cemetery (Pettus Cemetery) in Pettus, Texas with Father Pete Elizardo officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.