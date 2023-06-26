Residents have been reporting discolored water in the City of Beeville, but according to the city, this discoloration is simply a consequence of rains and is safe to drink.
On Wednesday, June 14, the Bee-Picayune spoke with John Benson, the city manager of Beeville, and Community Engagement Director Michelle Myers.
City residents raised some concerns on social media in regards to the water color and odor.
Benson told the Bee-Picayune that the water is safe to drink, despite the color, and that the current discoloration issues are a simple result of rainfall in one of the city’s two water sources, Lake Corpus Christi. The lake has “organics” in it, Benson said, referring to leaves, branches, grass and similar material. This material is pulled into the intake structure by the booster pump. However, Benson said, the process does still result in purified water, but the discoloration can occur as a result of an abundance of organic matter in the water, such as what results following a rainstorm.
Benson said that the treatment plant cannot get all the organics out, but the water is safe to drink. Benson stated the water is tested 100 times a day, sent to certified labs and the results have to comply with TCEQ requirements. Benson claimed that Beeville has not had any violation in regard to safety.
He also said that the odor is not related to the water itself but is a consequence of the water pipes themselves or in some cases an old water heater.
Some neighborhoods experienced a water outage on June 14 as a consequence of the city flushing lines to remedy the discoloration. The water treatment plant is located in Swinney Switch, just 22 miles outside city limits.