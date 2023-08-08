Lady Trojans sweep past Three Rivers

Beeville’s 2023 volleyball season got off to a strong start Monday night as the Lady Trojans held off the Three Rivers Lady Bulldogs 25-19, 25-20, 23-25 28-25 at the Marion B. Horton Gymnasium.
Harper Green had a double-double for Beeville with 16 kills and 10 digs. The Lady Trojans varsity completed a sweep of the Lady Bulldogs as Beeville also won the freshman match 25-15, 25-23 and junior varsity contest 25-14, 25-17.
“Our freshmen set the tone tonight,” said Beeville coach Rebecca Riojas-Fryer. “They came out with so much energy, it carried over in the JV and varsity matches. All three teams played together as a team, and it was exciting to watch.”
Chloey Lopez had 13 assists in the varsity match for the Lady Trojans. Gabby Pesina recorded 12 digs and Kaylee Avalos, Kyra Davis and Abby Del Bosque each had three service aces.
“There were a lot of nerves, and sometimes they got the best of us, but I’m so proud of the way we battled and held it together,” Riojas-Fryer said of the varsity win. “We are still trying to find cohesiveness, but that’s what preseason is for, for us to find our team identity.”
Caylee Garcia posted five service aces in the JV match for Beeville. Maya Castillo had three kills, and Liberty Gonzales and Kaylee Hill each had two digs.
In the freshman match, Peyton Zamora was the Lady Trojans’ top server and passer. Chelly Hernandez and Gabby Fira also had standout performances.
Beeville will host the Bishop Lady Badger today at 7 p.m.
