Lady Cats sweep two matches in Banquete

The Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats opened their 2023 volleyball season with victories over the Banquete Lady Bulldogs and Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs in a tri-match in Banquete on Tuesday.
S-T beat Banquete 25-8, 25-19, 25-18 in the first match and Orange Grove 25-18, 25-19, 25-19 in the second match.
Chloe Smith had 14 kills and Jenna Vasquez added 10 against Banquete. Smith also had six service aces, three digs and one assist. Vasquez also recorded three service aces and three digs.
The Lady Cats had 18 service aces in the match.
Audree Vasquez led S-T in assists with 17 and also had two digs. Mailey Hardin had six assists, Brandi Cash had three kills and Brogan Schmidt added two kills.
Against Orange Grove, Smith led the way with 11 kills, two service aces and three digs. Cash posted six kills and Jenna Vasquez tallied five. Audree Vasquez had 14 assists and Hardin recorded 10 digs.
The Lady Cats will play in the Wimberley Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
“We competed well except for on the serving line,” S-T coach Holly Vasquez said. “Once we can get this under control and fix the unforced errors, we will be hard to beat. The girls have been working hard and we know this weekend in Wimberley will be a good test for us to see how we can compete with some very strong teams.”
